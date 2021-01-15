Shah briefs WB party leaders about roadmap to win 200 seats

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 16 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with West Bengal core committee at his residence and briefed them about the roadmap to win 200 seats in the state.

He asked them to run a campaign at the booth level to associate more workers with the party. Shah’s model of ‘panna pramukh’ will also be adopted in West Bengal. Every worker will be given the responsibility to woe the voters in favour of the party.

According to sources, the issue of the disgruntled MPs and MLAs of TMC willing to join the BJP was also discussed.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held at party’s headquarters at 3 p.m. but later it was decided that the meeting will be held at Shah’s residence. All the prominent West Bengal BJP leaders reached his residence at 6 p.m. for the meeting which was attended by party’s national vice president Mukul Roy, national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, state president Dilip Ghosh and state organisation general secretary Amitabh Chakraborty.

Sources said that the meeting lasted for around two hours and Shah took feedback from the leaders about the seats where Trinamool Congress (TMC) has the stronghold. While stressing at giving respect to the party loyalist, Union Home Minister said a campaign should be run to connect new workers with the party to strengthen the organisation in the state.

Shah appealed all the leaders to work together like they worked in 2019 in order to win 200 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Party’s national president JP Nadda recently launched a ‘ek mutthi chawal’ campaign to connect with the farmers during his visit to West Bengal.

In the wake of ongoing farmers’ protest, Shah has asked the party leaders of all the states to connect with the farmers and inform them about the work done by the Modi government for the farmers.

