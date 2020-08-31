Shah fully recovers, fit to resume routine works: AIIMS (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 1:03 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted in All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi for post-Covid care two weeks ago, was discharged on Monday morning.

“Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-Covid Care. He was discharged today at 7 a.m. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume the routine activities,” said AIIMS media and protocol division Chairperson Aarti Vij.

On Saturday, AIIMS had issued a health bulletin stating that Shah has recovered and will be discharged soon.

The 55-year-old leader was admitted to the apex institute for post-Covid treatment after he complained of fatigue and body aches, four days after recovering from the viral disease and testing negative.

READ:  Abhishek Bachchan: Web series lets you move away from usual storytelling tropes

On August 2, he had tweeted about his corona positive report after initial symptoms of the disease. He was then admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and discharged on August 14.

Earlier this morning, he tweeted Onam greetings and wrote, “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health, and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Happy Onam!”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close