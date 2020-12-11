Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar and their Peshawari connection

Mumbai: The evergreen tragedy king of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar is one of the several talented actors of Bollywood who have touched millions of hearts and ruled the silver screen for over five decades. Born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar has managed perfectly to fascinate everyone with his stupendous acting skills.

Today, as the Padma Vibhushan awardee is celebrating his 98th birthday and as the legendary actor adds another year to his glorious journey we take a walk down memory lane and bring to you this interview of Shah Rukh Khan sharing his fondness for Dilip Saab and Saira Banu. Also we have bought you a the two stars have a Peshawari connect.

Peshawar: Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar’s birthplace

The legendary actor in the world of cinema, Dilip Kumar was born and spent his early years in Peshawar. Dilip also owns an over 100 years old ancestral haveli in Qissa Khwani Bazar of Peshawar, which is now have been declared as national heritage of Pakistan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s paternal roots are from Peshawar

According to a report in BBC, SRK’s father, Taj Mohammad Khan, was born and raised in the same street of Peshawar where Dilip Kumar owns an ancestral house. SRK himself spent many days and nights here as a teenager when he came visiting on family holidays from his birthplace, Delhi.

His first cousin, Noor Jahan, who lives in the house, has been to Mumbai twice to meet him – the last time in 2010.

Just about a year back, the superstar had shared fond memories of visiting Peshawar as a teenager with his father, and had said that he wishes to take his three children to visit his family’s hometown.

When SRK revealed his relationship with Dilip Kumar

It is a quite known thing to all about Shah Rukh Khan’s attachment with Dilip Kumar. But it got more interesting and emtional when SRK revealed it by himself and explained how he is attached to Dilip Saab ever since from Peshawari days.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare magazine, SRK said, “I knew Dilip saab as a kid. Dad knew him. They used to live in the same galli in Delhi. I’ve met Dilip saab many times in my childhood. We have been to his place often.”

“Actually, Sairaji doesn’t remember this but her medicines used to be sent by my aunt from London. Years later, when I was working with Ketan Mehta, I saw a picture of Dilip Kumar in his office and I was like oh! that’s me. He looked so much like me in that picture. Or rather I looked so much like him.”

“But my relationship with Dilip saab goes beyond films. Dilip saab and Sairaji have always thought of me as their son,” he added.

Recently, Saira Banu too spoke about SRK and said “I love Shah Rukh as a beta absolutely. I touch his hair with affection.”

Apart from SRK and Dilip Kumar, Peshawar boasts several other Bollywood legends, such as Raj Kapoor, the very gorgeous Madhubala and the inimitable Amjad Khan – the bad guy of the 1975 Indian classic, Sholay.