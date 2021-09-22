Shah Rukh Khan throws off his phone from balcony [Video]

Mumbai: It seems like superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a big announcement on his OTT debut soon. The promos by Disney Plus Hostar featuring SRK is increasing the curiosity among fans. On Wednesday, the online streaming platform shared a new teaser generating more excitement among SRK’s fans without revealing its project.

In the video clip shared by Disney Plus Hotstar on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be see getting increasingly annoyed after waiting to hear from the streamer. As he waves to the crowd of fans infront of his house, he asks his manager if there has been any word from Disney+ Hotstar.

To which his manager tells SRK that he could not connect with them as they might be busy considering all the new projects they are launching soon. When his phone suddenly pings with a text from Disney+ Hotstar, King Khan asks if they are offering a movie or a show. It was, however, simply a message to subscribe to the service. An annoyed Shah Rukh Khan throws the phone out of his manager’s hands.

Sharing the promo, Disney Hotstar wrote, “Hey @iamsrk, maybe we’ll just see you at the stadium? 🤷🏽‍♂️ #SiwaySRK.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up make a grand comeback on big screen with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.