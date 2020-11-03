Shah Rukh Khan turns 55; Burj Khalifa lit up with actor’s image

Dubai: The tallest structure of the world, Burj Khalifa on Monday lit up with the image of actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan shares photo of Burj Khalifa

The actor shared a photo of the same on Twitter and Instagram in which his image and name can be seen lit up on the iconic tower in Dubai along with the message, “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan”.

He also wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”.

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Karan Johar also shared the video of the actor at Burj Khalifa and penned a birthday note for the actor. He wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever”.

Celebrities, fans wish Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans and wellwishers trended various hashtags to celebrate his birthday throughout the day.

Hashtags like #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan and keywords like “King of Romance”, “King of Bollywood” and “Happy Birthday SRK” made it to Twitter trend.

Aamir Khan tweeted, “Many many happy returns of the day Shah (hugging emoji). May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn”.

“May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a. @iamsrk,” added Aamir.

Many many happy returns of the day Shah 🤗



May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn.



May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included !



Lots of love.

a.@iamsrk — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2020

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who calls him big fans of SRK, took to Twitter and shared a throwback clip of him rehearsing with SRK on the superstar’s hit song, “Chaiyya chaiyya”.

“Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on your songs in all my school functions to standing outside your house for hours and to sharing stage with you and having such wonderful conversations with you. It’s always such an honour. I love you a lot and will always pray for your good health and happiness,” Rajkummar tweeted.

Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness pic.twitter.com/U1V4BTNnXh — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2020

Close friend and actress Juhi Chawla declared she would plant 500 trees.

“I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful and eventful journey,” she tweeted.

I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey 🙏😇🌟🌸😅🤪 Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2020

Actresses Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, who made their debut opposite SRK in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Baazigar” respectively, have also wished him on social media.

“A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar. I pray you always get all that your heart desires and a lot more, because you deserve all of it, Shah,” Shilpa wrote.

Anushka praised SRK for his “wit”.

“To your wit, charm, intelligence and openheartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shah Rukh,” Anushka conveyed.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a still from their song “Marjaani” (“Billu”) and wrote: “Happy birthday King Khan… Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have… Keep soaring @iamsrk.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted: “Whenever we meet, there’s masti, magic & loads of love Heart suit Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe and hope to see you soon.”

Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/mpWMnJq1Ol — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2020

Thank you all… hope to see you soon again. Stay safe… Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

On Monday evening, actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love.