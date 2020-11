Chennai, Nov 15 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chennai on November 21 and meet with Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said on Sunday.

Murugan said that Shah’s visit will enthuse the party cadres here.

According to Murugan, maintaining social distance, Shah will be given a rousing reception at the airport here by BJP leaders and workers. Shah will also meet state party officials.

