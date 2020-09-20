Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in four balls in T20 match

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 1:47 am IST
Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in four balls in T20 match

London, Sep 20 : Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took four wickets in four balls to lead Hampshire to victory over Middlesex on Sunday in the Vitality Blast.

Afridi finished the match with figures of 6/19, which his best in T20 cricket and the best ever by any bowler in the shortest format for Hampshire.

20-year-old Afridi started the 18th over of the match with the opposition needing 23 to win from 18 balls with four wickets in hand.

His first two balls went for as many runs after which he bowled a series of yorkers, all of which hit the stumps behind the batsmen facing them.

READ:  Rs 9,538 cr collected via 'Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme: Govt

Afridi accounted for the wickets of John Simpson, who was on 48, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh with the consecutive deliveries to achieve the rare feat.

Interestingly, the pacer has had a below par season thus far, having taken just one wicket and given away 191 runs.

Middlesex were chasing a target of 142 after Hampshire put up 141/9 in their 20 overs. They lost their wickets to Shaheen in while they were getting into the home stretch of the chase and were eventually were all out for 121 in the 20th over.

This was Hampshire’s first win of the season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  NLSIU says NLAT-2020 necessary, petitioners criticise separate exam
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close