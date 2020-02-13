Shaheen Bagh ‘current’ jolts BJP

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi voters rejected the polarization politics of BJP and voted for AAP. The current of poll results has jolted BJP and Amit Shah.

It must be recalled that Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to the voters of Delhi at a campaign rally in the National Capital saying “Push the button (EVM) so hard that the current is felt hard in Shaheen Bagh.” But it boomeranged and he himself felt the current of Shaheen Bagh. Shaheen Bagh voted vehemently against BJP and Amanatullah Khan, the AAP candidate won with over 70,000 votes. He is among few candidates to win with such a huge margin in Delhi.

Along with Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anurag Thakur had used Shaheen Bagh as an election jibe. PM Modi during his campaign had also alleged that, “Shaheen Bagh is an experiment which is politically designed to destroy the national harmony.”

Amanatullah who defeated BJP’s Bramh Singh and Parvez Hashmi of Congress party said, “It’s the victory of people, the people have rejected the politics of hate. The people of Okhla have given a shock to them.”

According to political analysts the Hindu-Muslim agenda, nationalism and India-Pakistan jibe did not work for the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party benefitted from it.