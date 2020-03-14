Shaheen Bagh protesters want fair probe into Delhi riots

A+ A-

New Delhi: Nearly 90 days since they launched their stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, a group of women demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh on Friday said that they will continue with the protest till the law is revoked.

Protesters demand fair probe into Delhi riots

The protesters also demanded a fair investigation into the north east Delhi violence and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victims.

“We want a fair probe into the riots in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Shiv Vihar. Besides, there should be an inquiry about how the people came from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital during the violence,” the women protesters at the site said at a late-night press conference. “

Delhi riots

The clashes that broke out in northeast district on February 24, claimed over 50 lives and left more than 200 people injured, besides inflicting massive damage to businesses and properties.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the women protesters said that they were being provided with hand sanitisers and masks at the site.