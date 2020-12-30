Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled later

Kapil Gujjar, the Shaheen Bagh shooter, hours after joining the BJP has been subsequently expelled from the party on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

Gujjar had fired two to three shots in the air earlier this year while at a protest site in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality, where protestors had gathered to oppose the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registrar for Citizens (NRC).

Gujjar on Wednesday officially became a member of the BJP unit in Ghaziabad city at Uttar Pradesh. The unit Chief Sanjeev Sharma said that he was unaware of Gujjar’s role in the incident.

“Kapil Gujjar was among some people who were inducted into the party from the Bahujan Samaj (BSP) Party. We had no idea of his involvement in the controversial Shaheen Bagh incident. On finding out, his joining has been cancelled with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

While Gujjar was being taken away by the police after the shooting, he had shouted, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Only Hindus will rule in our country, no one else.”

The incident had come soon after Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance, on January 27 during an election campaign shouted slogans saying, “Goli Maaro Saalon Ko (Shoot the traitors)”, referring to the protestors.