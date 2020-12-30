Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled later

By Hanie Abdul Razak|   Published: 30th December 2020 9:30 pm IST
Shooter Kapil Gujjar being taken away by Police after firing at protestors at Shaheen Bagh (Twitter)

Kapil Gujjar, the Shaheen Bagh shooter, hours after joining the BJP has been subsequently expelled from the party on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

Gujjar had fired two to three shots in the air earlier this year while at a protest site in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality, where protestors had gathered to oppose the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registrar for Citizens (NRC).  

Gujjar on Wednesday officially became a member of the BJP unit in Ghaziabad city at Uttar Pradesh. The unit Chief Sanjeev Sharma said that he was unaware of Gujjar’s role in the incident. 

“Kapil Gujjar was among some people who were inducted into the party from the Bahujan Samaj (BSP) Party. We had no idea of his involvement in the controversial Shaheen Bagh incident. On finding out, his joining has been cancelled with immediate effect,” he said in a statement. 

READ:  PM Modi inaugurates India’s first-ever driverless train

While Gujjar was being taken away by the police after the shooting, he had shouted, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Only Hindus will rule in our country, no one else.” 

The incident had come soon after Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance, on January 27 during an election campaign shouted slogans saying, “Goli Maaro Saalon Ko (Shoot the traitors)”, referring to the protestors. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Hanie Abdul Razak|   Published: 30th December 2020 9:30 pm IST
Back to top button