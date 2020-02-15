Shahid Afridi blessed with baby girl – Pic inside

A+ A-

Islamabad: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is now the father of five daughters.

Good News

The former all-rounder took to Twitter to share the “good news” with his fans. Afridi tweeted a picture where he along with his four daughters are seen with the new-born baby.

“The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers… #FourbecomeFive,” tweeted Afridi.

The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers… #FourbecomeFive pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 14, 2020