menu
search
15 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Shahid Afridi blessed with baby girl – Pic inside

Posted by Sameer Published: February 15, 2020, 9:24 am IST
Shahid Afridi blessed with baby girl – Pic inside
Courtesy "twitter/SAfridiOfficial"

Islamabad: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is now the father of five daughters.

Good News

The former all-rounder took to Twitter to share the “good news” with his fans. Afridi tweeted a picture where he along with his four daughters are seen with the new-born baby.

“The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers… #FourbecomeFive,” tweeted Afridi.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved