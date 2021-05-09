Shahid Kapoor pens contemplative Mother’s Day note, shares unseen picture of mother Neelima

New Delhi: To mark the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday shared a never before seen throwback picture of mother Neelima with a hard-hitting note dedicated to Mother Earth, stating what the current generation needs to change in order to heal her.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ star took to Instagram to pen down a contemplative post, in which he delineated deep motivational thoughts on Mother’s Day.

Shahid also shared an unseen monochromatic picture of his mother. In the picture, she is seen clad in a simple Indian suit with her black hair tied in a long braid and no-makeup.

“She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom,” wrote the actor.

Shahid’s Mother’s Day post was also dedicated to Mother Earth through which he reminded his fans about their responsibilities towards nature amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote, “We haven’t been the nicest kids to her. She is damaged and depleted by us. She needs healing. She needs us to heal her. For the future of our kids. Let’s leave them a healthy happy home. Not what we have done to it. We are the generation that needs to be the change.”

Celebrity followers including his brother Ishan Khatter and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted while many chimed into the comments section as they adored the photo.

On the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film ‘Jersey’. The 40-year-old will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK’s upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.