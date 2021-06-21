Shahid Kapoor says he wants to be a part of great stories

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s current focus is completely on telling great stories to the audience.

On Monday, Shahid went live on Instagram to celebrate two years of his hit movie, ‘Kabir Singh’. From the making of the movie to revealing details about his upcoming projects and his focus on being a part of great stories, Shahid touched up several topics during the virtual session with his fans.

“I just want to tell great stories to people and I feel that’s the best part of being an actor. In my career, I have done many movies which did not have any story but I have now understood the importance of storytelling.

Kaafi time laga mujhe samjhne ke liye par ab main samjh gaya hun,” he said.

“So I would now try my best to be a part of those projects which have good story irrespective of whether the role is thin or fat, big or small…my aim is to tell great stories,” he added.

Apart from this, Shahid also became nostalgic while speaking about ‘Kabir Singh’. He praised his wife Mira for supporting him throughout the movie.

“Mira really liked the film. In fact, she was the one who convinced me to take up ‘Kabir Singh’. I could not have done it without her love and support. I can’t imagine anything without her. I remember how she used to tolerate that ‘daadi wala Kabir’ (bearded look) and then the ‘clean-shaven one’,” he quipped.

Speaking of ‘Kabir Singh’, it is a remake of the popular Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’. Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed both the versions. In the Hindi remake, actor Kiara Advani was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor while the original movie starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

“Thank you for giving so much love to the film– especially for making my flawed role the most successful one yet,” he signed off.

Shahid will be next seen in ‘Jersey’, which is also a remake of another Telugu film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son’s wish.