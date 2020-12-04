‘Shame on you’: After Diljit, Mika Singh slams Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: After Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s war of words turned ugly on Twitter on Thursday, several members from film industry inluding came out to support the singer on social media. And now, singer Mika Singh took to his Twitter account to take a dig at the ‘Queen’ actress over her Bilkis Dadi’s tweet.

Mika Singh said he regrets supporting Kangana when her house was demolished by the BMC after an altercation with the Maharashtra Government.

Mika Singh slams Kangana

His tweet read: “I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you.”

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

After Kangana Ranaut reacted to multiple legal actions being taken against her, Mika Singh too reacted to her tweet and said, “Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe..”

Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe .. https://t.co/bW3kSnHptN — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

Mika’s tweet came after Kangana misidentified an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers’ protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the ‘same Dadi’ who featured in Time Magazine was ‘available in 100 rupees’

Kangana was involved in a bitter fight with Diljit Dosanjh over the matter. A petition was also filed in Bombay High Court against her on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of her verified Twitter account for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.