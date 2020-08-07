Shamsudheen an Indian in UAE saves nearly 300 debt-ridden expats

Dubai: Indian expat KV Shamsudheen has become a savior for nearly 300 expatriates who were once trapped in debt. A financial expert, Shamsudheen arrived in the UAE 50 years ago on July 17, 1970.

On the golden jubilee year of his arrival in UAE, Shamsudheen received endless thank-yous from expats he has helped through the years. In recognition of his self-less services, the community, mostly Indians, hosted an online thanksgiving that was streamed on YouTube.



Khaleej Times quoted Shamsudheen as saying, “I am fortunate to live in a country like the UAE, which is home to nearly 200 nationalities. It is the most secure and peaceful place in the planet, a country of compassion and tolerance, and a harmonious meeting place of all religions in the world.”

Emirati columnist and researcher Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi; Indian businessman and philanthropist C J George; and Dr Azad Moopen, chairman of Aster DM Healthcare and others attended the virtual event and hailed Shamsudheen for his contributions towards the financial and social growth of the UAE.

Founder and director of Barjeel Geojit Securities LLC, Shamsudheen also founded and chairs Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust, an NGO registered in India. The NGO works for the financial education and welfare of non-resident Indians (NRIs). While working in the defence ministry for a while, Shamsudheen realised that several Indian expatriates were facing financial issues because they did not have any habit of saving money. He grew up with the habit of savings. He aimed at setting up a trustworthy brokerage house in the UAE. So he founded Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC in the year 2001, which today has over 200,000 investors. In the same year, Shamsudheen established Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust, a registered NGO in India.

Shamsudheen, a businessman, philanthropist and financial advisor, is said to have saved nearly 300 debt-ridden expats of different nationalities from the brink of suicide. Indian expats at the virtual thanksgiving disclosed that the people Shamsudheen has mentored now run successful businesses and are completely debt-free.