Shanghai reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai, Aug 8 : Shanghai reported two new imported COVID-19 cases but no increase in domestically transmitted infections, the municipal health commission said on Saturday.

The two new patients are Chinese nationals who flew in from abroad, reports Xinhua news agency.

While one arrived in Shanghai from the US via France on August 3, the second person flew in from from the United Arab Emirates three days later.

They were put under quarantine upon arrival and diagnosed as confirmed cases after showing symptoms, according to the commission.

All 103 close contacts of the patients on the same planes have been put under quarantine.

As of Friday, Shanghai had reported 424 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.