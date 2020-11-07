Shapoorji Pallonji to build new Telangana Secretariat within one year

Hyderabad: The new integrated complex of Telangana Secretariat will be constructed by Mumbai-based construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd, officials confirmed on Friday. The company’s bid was accepted on the condition that the company has to construct the complex within twelve months.

Officials of the Roads and Buildings department handed over the Letter of Acceptance to the representative of Shapoorji Pallonji on Thursday. The company’s tender was approved at 4.02 per cent excess over the estimated contract value of Rs 494.86 crore. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to split the new Secretariat building complex work into six projects.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group will depute 12 field engineers, six project engineers, and a manager. The project’s architect, Oscar and Ponni, will deploy six supervising teams, the Minister said in a statement. The works began on Friday with the workers digging a trench for the arch at the main entrance.

Touted to be an iconic building, the Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 617 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat complex. The new building will be in a rectangular shape with six floors (G+5) with about 7-lakh sq ft of built-up area on the 25 acres area. A command center will also be constructed on the top of the building. Two big parking areas accommodating around 500 four-wheelers for Ministers and officials and another parking space with a capacity of 300 four-wheelers will be created in the complex.