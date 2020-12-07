Sharad Pawar to meet President Kovind over farmers’ protests

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9, over farmers’ protests, said the NCP Maharashtra office.

Former Agriculture Minister Pawar on Sunday said that the Centre passed the agricultural laws in haste and warned that if the situation is not resolved soon more farmers from across the country will join the protest.

“Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are the main producers of wheat and paddy, and they are protesting. If the situation is not resolved soon, we will see farmers from across the country joining them,” Pawar said on the ongoing farmers’ protest.

A nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Source: ANI