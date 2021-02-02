Sharan through, Bopanna, Ankita out of Murray River Open

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 9:40 pm IST
Melbourne, Feb 2 : India’s Divij Sharan and his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay advanced to the round of 16 of the Murray River Open tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Argentina’s Guillermo Duran and Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas on Tuesday at Melbourne Park in Australia.

Sharan and Zelenay will now face French pair Fabrice Martine and Jeremy Chardy in the round of 16 of the tournament on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna and his Danish partner Frederik Nielsen were knocked out in the first round defeat to Australian pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans. Bopanna-Nielsen lost their first round match 4-6, 3-6.

India’s Ankita Raina and her Dutch partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek was also knocked out of the tournament on Tuesday as they lost 2-6, 6-7 (2) to Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

The Murray River Open is one of the warm-up events ahead of the 2021 Australian Open, scheduled to start on February 8.

