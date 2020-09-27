Sharif vows to save ‘sinking’ country

Islamabad, Sep 27 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has that said those responsible for sending him to jail have “sunk the country” and these “antics” would not be allowed to carry on.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N supremo on Saturday questioned the credibility of the accountability process through which he was convicted and jailed, reports The Express Tribune.

Along with his tweet, he shared a video of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was removed from his post following a controversial speech against state institutions.

The video also showed former accountability judge Arshad Malik confessing to convicting Sharif under duress.

The judge was later sacked by an administrative committee of the Lahore High Court.

“This is the reality of the accountability through which a three-time elected prime minister was victimised, sentenced and declared an absconder,” The Express Tribune quoted the former leader, who has been in London since last year undergoing treatment for an undiagnosed illness, as further saying in the tweet.

Sharif also spoke with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the phone and discussed options to oust the incumbent Imran Khan-led government.

Informed sources told The Express Tribune that the two opposition leaders exchanged views on appointing the head of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of opposition parties.

They also approved the formation of committee to decide the matter of opposition lawmakers resigning from the assemblies.

In 2018, an accountability court had sentenced the three-time premier to seven-year rigorous imprisonment after it found him guilty in the Al-Azizia reference, one of the three graft cases filed by NAB in line with the apex court order.

Prior to his sentence, the Supreme Court had disqualified him in Panama Papers case and ordered NAB to file corruption references against him.

Source: IANS

