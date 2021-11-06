Sharjah International Book Fair emerges as the largest in world

Sharjah: The 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) has now emerged as the largest in the world, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) organisers have announced on Friday.

For the first time since its launch in 1982, the fair topped all international book fairs in terms of buying and selling copyrights for the year 2021, outperforming international book fairs more than hundreds of years old.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the 40th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Tuesday, November 3, 2021.

A view of the Expo Centre, where Sharjah Book Fair is being held. Photo: SBA/Twitter

Held under the theme ‘There’s always a right book’, the 2021 edition of the cultural extravaganza will run from November 3 to November 13 and will bring together more than 1,632 publishers from 83 countries and 15 million books.

Need some help finding the right book?Here are some of the best-selling books at SIBF according to publishers. Enjoy!⠀#Theresalwaysarightbook⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#SharjahBookAuthority⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ pic.twitter.com/6nt6z4YCdA — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) November 6, 2021

On the achievement, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said, “The new SIBF record is a local, regional and international achievement that could not have been realised without the continuing support of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who firmly believes that building strong societies and civilisations can only be achieved through knowledge and books.”

The book fair will also offer more than 1,000 activities, including 440 cultural sessions, as well as 355 children’s presentations, performances, seminars and workshops.