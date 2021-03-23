Sharjah: Women’s prayer halls to be used for Friday prayers

Dubai: Sharjah on Monday has announced that women’s prayers halls will be used to accommodate men so that they can offer Friday prayers, according to the department of Islamic affairs.

The move, which will be in force from March 26, is taken in some mosques to reduce overcrowding and make prayers easier, especially during Friday prayers.

نظراً لكثافة المصلين عند بعض المساجد، تعلن #دائرة_الشؤون_الإسلامية عن استغلال بعض مصليات النساء في المساجد الكبيرة، والتي تم إغلاقها مسبقاً بسبب جائحة #كورونا، وذلك لأداء الرجال لـ #صلاة_الجمعة فقط؛ بهدف تخفيف الازدحام والتيسير على المصلين خلال فترة الجائحة. pic.twitter.com/n0AON6OOhO — الشؤون الإسلامية – الشارقة (@Islamic_Affairs) March 22, 2021

COVID-19 prayer rooms for women have been closed since the starting of the pandemic, so the department decided to use them, especially on Fridays during rush hour.

Last December, all mosques were reopened after a highly restricted sterilization program to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said all mosques in the United Arab Emirates would be open for Friday prayers, provided they adhered to the COVID-19 precautionary protocols.

In the guidelines, it is that every worshiper must bring a prayer carpet for personal use with a physical distance of not less than 1.5 meters from each direction. In addition, face masks and protective gloves are worn inside the mosque.