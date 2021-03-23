Sharjah: Women’s prayer halls to be used for Friday prayers

Sharjah on Monday has announced that women’s prayers halls will be used to accommodate men so that they can offer Friday prayers, according to a department of Islamic affairs.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 23rd March 2021 3:50 pm IST
Men to use women’s prayers halls for Friday prayers from March 26. Photo: Twitter

The move, which will be in force from March 26, is taken in some mosques to reduce overcrowding and make prayers easier, especially during Friday prayers.

COVID-19 prayer rooms for women have been closed since the starting of the pandemic, so the department decided to use them, especially on Fridays during rush hour.

Last December, all mosques were reopened after a highly restricted sterilization program to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said all mosques in the United Arab Emirates would be open for Friday prayers, provided they adhered to the COVID-19 precautionary protocols.

In the guidelines, it is that every worshiper must bring a prayer carpet for personal use with a physical distance of not less than 1.5 meters from each direction. In addition, face masks and protective gloves are worn inside the mosque.

