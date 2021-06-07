Sharmila Reddy criticizes KCR over vaccination in Telangana

Hyderabad: Y.S. Sharmila Reddy daughter of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S.Rajshekhar Reddy has criticized the Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao over the vaccination in the State. She alleged that last month itself the state government had stopped administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in all the government-run hospitals.

The leader said that she was shocked that the Telangana state residents were not able to get the vaccines that have been developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, the state health department in its bulletin has said that Telangana State had on Sunday recorded 1436 in the last 24 hours. This takes the active caseload to 27,016 in the state.

There were 14 deaths recorded with 3614 patients recovered.

India has authorized three coronavirus vaccines. Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech, Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Sputnik V is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.