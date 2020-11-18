Sharp rebound in markets, Sensex reclaims 44,000 level (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 18 : Key Indian equity indices recorded a sharp rebound during the afternoon session on Wednesday after choppy trade in the first half. BSE Sensex reclaimed the 44,000 mark and is trading above 44,100 points.

So far, healthy buying was witnessed in banking and auto stocks.

Around 2 pm, Sensex was trading at 44,112.37, higher by 159.66 points or 0.36 per cent from its previous close of 43,952.71.

It opened at 43,978.58 and touched an intra-day high of 44,136.01 and a low of 43,785.78 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,915.70, higher by 41.50 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank, while the major losers were Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever and TCS.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.