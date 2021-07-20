Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna start shoot of ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu’

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st July 2021 12:10 am IST
Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted the shoot of their upcoming Telugu film “Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu” here on Tuesday.

Rashmika uploaded a picture from the set of the film while making the announcement, while Sharwanand reposted it.

“Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu” marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with Rashmika and also director Tirumala Kishore.

The film is said to be a family entertainer. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang handles the camera while veteran Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

