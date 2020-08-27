Shashi-Khushi unveil a fun Punjabi song

Mumbai, Aug 27 : Singer-composer duo Shashi-Khushi have come up with a Punjabi song that narrates the story of love and passion, from the perspective of a girl who is calling out to her lover to get married soon.

Sung and composed by Shashi-Khushi, the song titled “Soon” has been written by Aditya Ojha. The music is produced by Akull.

“We are super stoked about it. This is a Punjabi melodious song put together with Akull and Aditya Ojha who have elevated the song’s soundscape to a whole new level,” Shashi-Khushi said.

The track has an animated video, with illustrations that portray the story of two couples who are deeply in love with each other. The couples display their passion through quirky and romantic verses.

Shashi is a popular name in Bollywood. Having scored music for Sanjay Leela Bansali’s film “Mary Kom”, he has also sung in the blockbuster “Bajirao Mastani”.

Khushi, on the other hand, is popularly referred to as “DJ Khushi” and is known for his Bollywood remixes.

