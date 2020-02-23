Shatrughan Sinha meets Pak President in Lahore

A+ A-

Lahore: Congress leader and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday met Pakistan President Arif Alvi in Lahore.

“Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border,” the President of Pakistan said in a tweet.

According to the tweet, Sinha “endorsed” concerns expressed by Pakistan President, about the restrictions in Kashmir.

Sinha attends wedding function in Lahore

Sinha, a former MP and union minister, attended a wedding function in Lahore on invitation of Pakistani businessman Mian Asad Ahsan.

A video of the veteran actor at the function along with Pakistani star Reema Khan had gone viral on social media.

Sinha said in a tweet earlier in the day that his was a “purely a personal visit” and there was “nothing official, nor political about it”.