Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi appear together in a music video

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 6:50 pm IST

Mumbai, Sep 28 : Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha, appear together on screen for the first time, in a new music video.

Titled “Zaroorat”, the song also has personalities such as Kiran Bedi, Sonal Mansingh, Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Ani Choying Drolma featuring in the video.

“The song gives expression to the pain of the people and how it can be eased. I am positive that we will tide through these difficult times and I am happy to have offered my voice to such a perceptive and creative initiative,” Shatrughan Sinha said.

Added Sonakshi: “We are tackling big problems right now – economic slowdown, internal conflicts and tension at our borders. Now more than ever, it has become pertinent to lend a helping hand or a kind word or even a smile.”

READ:  Railways generates over 10 lakh 'man days' of work under GKRA

“Zaroorat” has been penned by Shravan Pundirr and rendered by artistes including Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind and rappers Muhfaad and Violina.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 6:50 pm IST
Back to top button