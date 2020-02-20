Shatrughan Sinha spotted at wedding in Lahore

A+ A-

Lahore: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

A video of the legendary actor at the function along with Pakistani star Reema Khan has gone viral on social media, The News International reported citing a Pakistani website allpakdramapageofficial, which shared the clip on its Instagram page.

“Legendary Bollywood actor and Politician Shatrughan Sinha spotted at a wedding event in Lahore tonight Film star #ReemaKhan also there at the #bigfatwedding,” read the caption.

However, the date of the wedding is not known.

The relationship between the two neighbouring countries went from bad to worse after the Modi-led BJP government abrogated Article 370.