Shayata Trust announces phased rehab project for flood victims

Hyderabad: The Sahayata Trust on Monday announced a relief and rehabilitation project for families affected by floods in Hyderabad last week. The trust, which is the Indian wing of the US-based IMRC charity, announced phased projects to help affected families, cab and auto drivers and small traders and businesses.

The Repair works for motor cabs and autorickshaw that were damaged during the deluge will be funded by the trust. In a press release, Sahayata Trust CEO Mr Syed Aneesuddin said “residents in the Jubail Colony, Shaheen Nagar, Osman Nagar, Barkas among other areas and relocated by its team to safe zones. Many of the affected have no food to eat or water to drink. We are ensuring they are provided with food packets, water bottles, milk to survive the crisis.”

The trust also announced to undertake repair works for homes of 25 families which are the worst affected by rains . Two hundred auto rickshaws and two hundred cabs at a cost of Rs.30 lakh rupees will also be fixed. A budget of Rs.35 lakh rupees was also announced to help 75 small traders whose shops and businesses were damaged due to rains. According to the trust, so far one thousand families have been provided with ration kits. It also announced free medical treatment for the affected at the Indo US Hospital at Malakpet, that is managed by the trust.