‘SHE’ Teams complete seven years of aiding women in Telangana

Hyderabad: “SHE” teams on Saturday completed seven years of keeping women and children safe in the Telangana state. The division of the state police was launched on October 24 2014 in the city as part of the Telangana government’s vision of providing a totally safe and secure environment for women. After the resounding success of the SHE teams in the state capital, the initiative was initially replicated in Cyberabad and thereafter in each district of Telangana from April 2015.

In March 2018, the Women Safety Wing was established within which a SHE Module was created to monitor the work done by all the SHE teams in Telangana State to take care of issues released to women and children. In a press statement, the SHE teams said that its aim is to deal with the offences relating to women and children, especially eve-teasing, stalking, harassment against women/children in public places, educational institutions, residential areas etc., or through cyberspace.

Women Safety Wing as the chief coordinating agency has brought 331 She Teams of 31 police units under a single umbrella by establishing a uniform process to work at field level with citizens, the press release read. Furthermore, the SHE teams said that Women Safety Wing now trains, capacity builds, as well as handles all the SHE teams to make them brand ambassadors for the safety of women in their respective units.

“Complaints are compiled from numerous gateways and incorporated into the application, last addition being QR as a mechanism to complain. A specially designed software helps the SHE module to collect data from the unit SHE teams and complaints received to SHE teams were 5072,” SHE teams stated in the statement to the press.