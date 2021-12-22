Shehnaaz Gill features in ‘Lucifer’ crossover poster, leaves fans speculating

Shehnaaz Gill's fans started guessing about her future projects and in fact many congratulated her also

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 22nd December 2021 10:34 am IST
Lucifer poster featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Tom Ellis (Instagram)

Mumbai: The poster of fantasy series ‘Lucifer’ featuring former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill with lead actor Tom Ellis created a tizzy on social media.

However, the poster is not about her upcoming project but a crossover poster shared by Netflix on their social media handle. Another crossover poster featured Bollywood‘s acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the popular Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’.

SidNaaz fans got excited to see Shehnaaz active on social media once again.

She shared the poster on social media and wrote: “Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai. #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021”

Her fans started guessing about her future projects and in fact many congratulated her also.

One fan wrote with a heart emoji: “Waiting waitin..congratulations”.

While few wrote that they have to see ‘Lucifer’ because of Shehnaaz.

The fan wrote: “Omg I’m damn excited for my baby new series on Netflix,” commented one of her fans tagging the actress.

