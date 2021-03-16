Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her baby bump in this viral pic with Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill is currently working on a film ‘Honsla Rakh’ with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in Canada. The stills from the movie is scheduled to release on Dussehra this year are goig viral on social media.

The BTS glimpses which are doing rounds on social media have lefts netizens where the actress was see falunting her cute baby bump.

Dressed in a cute dress, Shehnaaz Gill looked adorable while Diljit Dosanjh looked handsome as ever in three-piece suit and a red turban. Both Shehnaaz and Diljit shared the pictures on their respective Instagram pages. Shehnaaz captioned the photo saying, “xcited??????? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh”.

Have a look at the Instagram post here:

‘Honsla Rakh’ marks first collaboration of Shehnaaz Gill and Dilijit Dosanjh.

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Speaking of Shehnaaz Gill, she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a singer from Punjab, but now she has earned humungous recognition through the reality show. Her banter with Sidharth Shukla was loved by fans and even after a year, fans keep rooting for ‘SidNaaz’.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla (Twitter)

Shehnaaz was recently making headlines for her personal life. Rumours were floating around that Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla had a court marriage and are preferring to keep their marriage under the sleeves. However, Sidharth refuted all such rumours and said that they are just friends.

She has several great projects in her hand and recently a song of hers was released with singer Badshah ‘Fly’.