Shehnaaz Gill gets support from cricketer Rashid Khan: ‘May Allah give you strength’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill on Friday released a tribute music video for Sidharth Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai. The single was crooned by Shehnaaz herself. It has the couple’s adorable moments from BB 13 and has left fans emotional.

Shehnaaz’s heartbreaking visuals in the music video will surely leave you teary-eyed. Many of her fans and friends from the industry chimmed to the comments section of her Instagram post to pour love and explained how they felt after watching the video.

One of those was Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Rashid Khan. He wrote, “May Allah give you strength” with a heart emojis and hands raised in duas.

Afghanistan's famous cricketer (bowler) rashid khan also commented on her latest post..🥺

Gud to see people from different fields also giving her stregnth ❤#TuYaheenHai #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/VTR0motrUB — ķåwäł♣🇮🇳 (@kawal__virk) October 29, 2021

Other celebs who commented were Shefali Bagga, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ridhima Pandit among others.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to massive heart attack. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and their bond grew stronger ever since. They have also featured together in couple of music video post their stint in Salman Khan’s show.