Shell-Tata Trusts jointly launch planning tool for rural transformation

New Delhi, Nov 23 : Shell and Tata Trusts, under the India2022 Coalition, on Monday launched the “Stages of Development (SoD) Framework’, a data-driven tool that aids start-ups, philanthropists and investors working in the rural development space to make informed decisions, identify relevant solutions and maximise social impact through an integrated, collaborative approach.

The SoD framework is a data-driven planning framework that reduces the lab to market journey for start-ups and helps them identify partnerships that will aid in integrated rural development.

According to the SoD Framework, a village is classified based on its performance against the socio-economic development indicators, into one of the four categories: Underserved, Nascent, Advancing and Rurban. Based on the stage in which the target village/area lies, the framework puts forth solutions and delivery models best suited to the target area, as well as synergies amongst the eight core sectors.

The Framework has been developed by Shell and Tata Trusts under the India2022 Coalition, set up by Xynteo. This multi-stakeholder partnership has been created in line with/keeping in mind the UN Sustainable Development Goals and supporting the Indian government’s strategic priorities.

