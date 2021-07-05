Shelling targets US base in Syria

Damascus: Rocket fire targeted a U.S. military base in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Sunday night, the state news agency SANA reported.

The shelling targeted the base in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, SANA reported.

It added that U.S. warplanes flew over the area after ground troops closed it off.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets, which it identified as “Iranian-made,” were fired from the city of al-Mayadeen in the countryside of Deir al-Zour. It added that the rockets exploded inside the base.

The observatory noted that the U.S. forces didn’t respond to the fire.

However, the U.S.-led coalition spokesperson Wayne Marotto denied any attack against U.S. forces in Syria.

“There is no truth to the reports that U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets today,” he said.

On June 28, an attack by pro-Iran fighters targeted the same base located in the same region near the Syrian-Iraqi border.