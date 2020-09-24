Sherlyn Chopra makes sensational claims about Bollywood stars, cricketers

Mumbai: Actress Sherlyn Chopra said that she saw Bollywood stars, cricketers and their wives taking drugs during a party that was organized after one of the IPL matches.

Giving further details, the actress said that in the party that was held in Kolkata, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was also present. At the party, a cocktail of drugs was being served.

She further said that wives of these celebrities were snorting cocaine in the washroom.

Sherlyn Chopra did not name any celebrities

Although Sherlyn Chopra did not name any Bollywood star or cricketer, she said that superstars were taking drugs.

The actress also said that she is ready to disclose the names of the stars infront of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will join the probe into a drugs case, officials said on Thursday.

An NCB official said: “Deepika has acknowledged the summon and has agreed to join the investigation on Saturday.”

Deepika on Thursday arrived in Mumbai from Goa, where she was shooting for an upcoming film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, while Shradhha is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Earlier in the day, Sara also arrived in Mumbai from Goa along with her mother.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCB recorded the statement of fashion designer Simone Khambatta for over four hours and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi for over six hours.

The NCB has also recorded the statements of Kwan CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, producer Madhu Mantena Varma and Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha.

Sushant Singh

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing Sushant’s death case.