Shikha Talsania lists the important films in her career

Mumbai, Dec 17 : Actress Shikha Talsania feels every project she has done — be it in theatre or in front of the camera — has been important for her.

“I feel that every project that I do, be it in theatre or in front of the camera, is a game changer for me because I discover a new character all together and I find something new that I carry on forward for the rest of my performances and just generally in life as well,” Shikha told IANS.

“So, for me everything is a game-changer.”

The actress, who will next be seen in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No.1” starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, then spoke about the films that have changed things for her.

“I think ‘Wake Up Sid’ was one, ‘Midnight’s Children’ was another — and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, of course,” she said about important films in her career so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.