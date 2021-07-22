Shilpa Shetty removed as judge from Super Dancer 4?

Mumbai: One of the ongoing dance reality shows Super Dancer 4 has been impressing fans with the talent coming from across the country. The show which has been going on for months now, shows Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu gracing the judges’ chair.

But, after businessman and Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for making pornographic content and publishing it on mobile apps, there has been a rumour doing rounds on the internet about the actress Karisma Kapoor replacing Shilpa as a judge of the dance reality show.

Shilpa Shetty skips the shoot

The rumour has been surfacing online due to the the absence of Bollywood diva from the shoot of the show after her husband’s arrest.

A source on the sets told SpotboyE.com, “We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Film city and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three.”

However, according to Times Of India report, the rumours of Shilpa Shetty exiting from the show are not true. Karisma Kapoor is not going to play the new judge in Super Dancer. “The actress is not doing the show and she was just a guest judge on one of the episodes of the show,” sources close to Karisma told the newsportal.

Karisma Kapoor as special guest on the show

Karisma Kapoor will be the celebrity guest and will also get a tribute from the contestants and their choreographers. Not, only the kids, Karisma too will be seen dancing on her songs and having fun with them. Watch the promo below:

It may be noted here that Malaika Arora had filled in for Shilpa Shetty when she took a break from the show after her family tested positive for COVID 19.