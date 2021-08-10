Shilpa Shetty to make a public appearance soon: Report

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty has been going through a tough time after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn racket case.

Reportedly, Kundra has been accused of creating and producing adult films and was one of the key conspirators in this case.

Since the arrest, Shilpa Shetty has been on radio silence and away from the limelight. The actress who was last seen in Hungama 2 even exited the dance reality show Super Dancer where she was one of the judges.

Now, as per a Hindustan Times report, the actor is expected to join Bollywood and international stars, such as Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ed Sheeran, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan for a Covid-19 relief fundraiser.

The virtual event, titled We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, is set to take place on August 15. The proceeds from the event will be utilized to provide facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, essential medicines, and ICU units. Funds will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centres.

Donations are also expected to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods. The three-hour videothon is set to stream on Facebook starting Sunday evening and will be hosted by Rajkummar Rao.

Shilpa Shetty had recently broken her silence over the ongoing Pornography case of Raj Kundra. She urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her children Viaan and Samisha.