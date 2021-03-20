Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe,” tweeted Thackeray.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Saturday informed that Rapid Antigen Testing will be done randomly without citizens’ consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices. One who refuses to get tested will be booked under the Epidemic Act.

In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Latur have already been put under restrictions whereas the Aurangabad administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till further orders.

On the other hand, a total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Saturday morning.