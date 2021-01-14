Shivin Narang has brought about change in lifestyle this year

Mumbai, Jan 14 : TV star Shivin Narang reveals that he has brought about change in his daily lifestyle With the advent of the new year, and he has good reason to do so.

“Time management is important for a healthy and productive life. Earlier I used to wake up late and sleep late, but since the new year I have started waking up early, because then you feel that you have a long day and you can focus on doing more work. I just start doing things, I don’t delay or postpone things. Any change is a good change, and this way I get to spend more time on myself and I get a more productive day,” says Shivin, who is known for his roles in shows such as “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera” and “Beyhadh 2”.

The actor, who has made it on his own in the entertainment industry believes in certain mantras for a successful career.

“For some, it’s just about earning money, nowadays success is also increasing the number of followers or subscribers on social media. To be successful you must set your target and if you feel you are completing them, then you are successful, if you feel you are not getting anywhere then keep working on them. It completely depends on your perception,” he believes.

What are his plans for 2021? “I feel nowadays you can’t plan anything, because one day you are working and the next day a new strain of COVID comes. So I am not planning anything, I am just taking things how they come,” says the actor.

— IANS

