Shivraj uses Covid pun to target Congress

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 10:30 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday sent out a defeat Congress messaging by using the sanitiser analogy and the Congress election symbol of the hand.

At this rate, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is providing more ammunition to the BJP in its messaging against the Congress.

Chouhan put out a tweet laced with pun in the context of the elections announced for Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, among other states.

“Elections are going to be held in many places across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. We have to take full
care of the Election Commission guidelines in view of the Corona period,” Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

The pun came thereafter. Chouhan asked voters to “sanitise the hand and completely wash it off”. “Haath ko puri tarah sanitize kar dena hai,” he wrote in Hindi.

The hand is the Congress election symbol.

Chouhan will be fighting crucial by-elections after wresting power from the Congress and Kamal Nath earlier this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

