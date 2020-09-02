Shivsainik shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

Ramesh Sahu; former head of Madhya Pradesh’s unit of Shiv Sena shot dead in Indore. Matter yet to be investigated.

By Hussain Saify Published: 2nd September 2020 6:51 pm IST

Indore: 70 year old Ramesh Sahu; was shot on chest by unidentified persons in Indore on Wednesday.

“The reason behind the murder is yet not known. We are probing the incident,” according to R N S Bhadoria; Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge.

Sahu used to run a roadside food joint in Umdikheda village on Indore-Khandwa road. It was the late night of Tuesday when some unidentified persons reached his eatery shop and shot him in the chest.

“He was not an active member of Shiv Sena lately,” a police official said.

Ramesh Sahu headed Shiv Sena unit in Madhya Pradesh, he also actively lead many agitations in the state.

