Shivsainik shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: 70 year old Ramesh Sahu; was shot on chest by unidentified persons in Indore on Wednesday.

“The reason behind the murder is yet not known. We are probing the incident,” according to R N S Bhadoria; Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge.

Sahu used to run a roadside food joint in Umdikheda village on Indore-Khandwa road. It was the late night of Tuesday when some unidentified persons reached his eatery shop and shot him in the chest.

“He was not an active member of Shiv Sena lately,” a police official said.

Ramesh Sahu headed Shiv Sena unit in Madhya Pradesh, he also actively lead many agitations in the state.