Shooting trials: Rahi beats Manu, Chinki in women’s 25m pistol

New Delhi, Jan 13 : Asian Games champion and 2020 Olympic quota holder Rahi Sarnobat held off a formidable field to win the T12 women’s 25 metre pistol trials event at the Karni Singh Shooting range here on Wednesday.

With a score of 36 out of a possible 50 in the finals, Maharashtra’s Rahi outgunned fellow Tokyo quota holders Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, besides senior women’s sports pistol shooters and India internationals Annu Raj Singh and Anisa Sayyed. Among the 10 series of five shots each, Rahi shot two perfect 5’s and three series of 4’s to clinch the match.

Madhya Pradesh’s Chinki, who ended with 34, finished second. Haryana’s Manu, who had topped the qualifying round with a score of 582, eventually finished third with a score of 27 in the finals.

At the shotgun ranges, overnight leaders Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari won the men’s and women’s T1 trap competitions respectively.

Haryana’s Lakshay prevailed over Rajasthan’s Adhiraj Rathore 46-42 in the finals. Telengana’s Kynan Chenai, who had topped qualifying with a solid 121, shot 29 in the finals to finish fourth behind Air India’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

In women’s trap it was Punjab’s Rajeshwari all the way, as she not only topped qualifying with a 110, but also beat the finals field comprehensively. Her finals score of 43 was seven points clear of second placed Shreyasi Singh of Bihar.

In the Junior T1 trap trials, Shapath Bharadwaj of Uttarakhand won the men’s competition while Delhi’s Kirti Gupta triumphed in the and women’s event.

