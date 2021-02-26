Shotgun World Cup: Indian men win skeet team bronze

By IANS|   Published: 27th February 2021 1:29 am IST
Shotgun World Cup: Indian men win skeet team bronze

New Delhi, Feb 26 : Indian men’s skeet team, comprising Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, and Gurjoat Khangura, beat Kazakshtan 6-2 to win team bronze at the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Friday.

The Indian shooters were not impressive in the individual events, failing to make the cut for the six-shooter final, but gave a good account of themselves to win bronze in the season’s first international competition.

Much was expected from Olympic Games quota winner Bajwa and Khan, but the duo couldn’t get the rhythm going to make an impact in the highly competitive field in the individual events.

Khan shot 113 out of 150 to finish 28th while Bajwa finished 30th with an identical total score of 113 out of 150 in an event spread over two days.

In the first qualifying round, competitors shoot a series of three rounds of 25 each. The second day comprises two series of 25 each.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 27th February 2021 1:29 am IST
Back to top button