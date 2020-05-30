Shout for Help platform invites experts for registration

Hyderabad: LK Foundation Trust, today announced that it is inviting experts to come onboard to ‘Shout for Help” (SFH), a first of its kind state-of-the-art technological platform.

The experts from various fields can join as advisors to help the needy and distressed individuals by providing timely assistance, counseling, and support to Shout for Help will provide help in the matters of healthcare, finance, legal issues, and education free of any charges on https://www.shoutforhelp.org/.

Strengthening its Board of Advisors, SFH has appointed 4 professionals – Mr. Shailesh J. Shah, Mr Subba Rao Jayanthi, Mr Vikram Shenoy and Ms. Srivalli Krishnan Iyer who are experts in the fields of Finance, IT & Strategy, Operational Excellence, Process Planning & Social Sector.

Shout for Help has been conceived as a free-of-cost platform where domain experts, engaged voluntarily free-of-charge, with the help-seekers as part of a ‘give back’ initiative where they contribute their time and skill to this philanthropic cause.

The vision of SFH is to create a world of hope and social justice where poverty has been overcome and all people live with honor and dignity. SFH will launch its platform in next 4 weeks to distressed individuals whose lives, career, and education is affected by the COVID-19 crisis thus many people can benefit immensely from this give back initiative. This is a sincere effort by SFH to bring the ‘Giving Back’ movement by philanthropic experts to help-seekers who need their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Managing Trustee, Mr. Abhiram Kandoor said, “Every individual faces up and down in their lives, and what is needed in the downturns one faces- is a helping hand in time. Bad times or down-turns can be on account of issues relating to health, financial matters, legal tangles, or educational angles. They face hardships due to lack of timely advice, guidance, and support from the right person at the right time.

This often leads vulnerable individuals to make harsh decisions with unpleasant consequences. With this objective, we have launched Shout for Help to enable the distressed individuals to overcome hardships in life by connecting them to the field experts without any monetary involvement. We are glad that eminent experts have joined us as advisors in our endeavour.” Mr Kandoor’s belief is – giving back to society is the responsibility of every citizen, in whichever way possible. It cannot be half-hearted or a post-retirement thing to do.

Disconnect or persistent dependency in society will never be able to afford progress for all its members. An interconnected society will create a strong fabric for a nation’s true upliftment – where every individual progress. With this viewpoint of SFH aims to extend a helping hand to help-seekers during their time of crisis. SFH endeavors to foster and promote familial and societal well-being by supporting the advancement of those facing adversity or emotional trauma.

SFH endeavors to bring Philanthropic Experts such as Doctors, Lawyers, Scientists, Teachers, Social Service Providers, Intelligentsia, Policy Makers, NGOs, etc. and Help Seekers on to one common platform to identify and resolve issues, thereby creating a progressive, peaceful, and content society. SFH has recently launched its portal for registration of Philanthropic Experts on its platform on a pan-India basis and has garnered significant interest and participation from professional experts in ‘giving back’ to the society.

In its initial phase, SFH has onboarded over 300 experts in various fields with the passion of giving back to society. SFH has sought to gain from the experience and expertise of professionals with extensive experience in multiple areas. SFH proudly announces the formation of its first Board of Advisors on 15 May 2020 with Mr. Shailesh F Shah, Mr Subba Rao Jayanthi, Mr Vikram Shenoy & Ms Srivalli Krishnan Iyer. The engagement of all advisors is philanthropic in nature.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.