Shraddha Arya turns stylist for on-screen avatar in ‘Kundali Bhagya’

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 4:10 am IST
Shraddha Arya turns stylist for on-screen avatar in 'Kundali Bhagya'

Mumbai, Sep 7 : Actress Shraddha Arya has created the post-wedding look for her character in the show, Kundali Bhagya.

The actress loves to indulge in styling as and when she gets the chance, and when she got to know that her look would change after her on-screen wedding, she requested the show’s creative team to let her design the post-wedding look of her character Preeta.

“Preeta had a vibrant look since the start of the show. However after her marriage with Karan, the team was planning to change her look slightly. When I heard about it, I got excited and asked my team if I could design my own post-wedding look and they readily agreed,” Shraddha said.

READ:  Saif Ali Khan turns chef for this series

“After a few brainstorming sessions with my stylists, Reynu Taandon and Neeru, we came up with a charming look where Preeta not only looks like a newlywed, but also grabs eyeballs with her stylish and fashionable avatar. When I dressed up, everyone on the sets of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ was stunned.”

“I felt so confident in the saree that had such elegant yet understated embroidery work. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close