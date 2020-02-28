Shrivastava appointed as new Delhi Police Chief

A+ A-

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer S.N. Shrivastava has been appointed as new Delhi Police Chief replacing Amulya Patnaik.

Shrivastava is the senior-most officer of the AGMUT cadre and a batchmate of Amulya Patnaik, who was given a one month extension for the Delhi Assembly elections.

1985-batch officer

The 1985-batch officer was given the charge of special commissioner at a time when the national capital faces a grave law and order situation, after large scale violence swept across northeast Delhi which claimed at least 33 lives and injured over 200 persons.

Shrivastava, known for being a hard taskmaster with a no nonsense approach, toured the riot affected areas immediately after taking over as special commissioner and eventually brought peace to the area.

However, there are other senior police officers in line after Patnaik on a seniority basis which include Ajay Kashyap and Prabhat Singh, but the moment Shrivastava was made special commissioner, the issue of who will handle the Delhi Police was also settled.

Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to 38

Meanwhile, The toll in North-East Delhi violence rose to 38 on Thursday.

Out of 38 people, 34 died at GTB Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police to investigate the violence in the North-East District.

Around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi.