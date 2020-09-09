Shriya Pilgaonkar engages in hand-to-hand combat in new thriller series

Published: 10th September 2020
Mumbai, Sep 9 : Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is excited about her out-and-out action role in Apoorva Lakhia’s Crackdown. She says the action thriller is a genre that she has always loved.

The upcoming espionage thriller series is about a mission to unearth a conspiracy that poses a threat to national security. Shriya plays Divya, a simple Maharashtrian girl, who is forced to become a part of the dangerous mission owing to her resemblance to an extremist.

“I love action thrillers and it’s a genre I’ve always wanted to explore so I was obviously excited to be part of ‘Crackdown’. I really enjoyed the process of training with the action team for over a month to work on my basics which are extremely important. My action sequences were mainly hand-to-hand combat so that was the focus of my training,” said Shriya.

“This was my first time so I have a better sense of what areas I need to work on now so that I’m better prepared. That’s what I love about acting, you get the opportunity to transform yourself and learn new skills,” she added.

Shriya’s other completed project is the film “Haathi Mere Saathi” and a few other unannounced ventures. She was recently seen in the lockdown thriller series, “The Gone Game”.

